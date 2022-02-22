L.A. Pride moving to Hollywood in June after COVID hiatus

This June 9, 2019, file photo shows participants in the 49th annual Los Angeles Pride Parade in West Hollywood. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

After a two-year hiatus, LA Pride will make the move to Hollywood in June, leaving its familiar parade route in West Hollywood.

Organizers promise the storied parade will branch out in more ways than just a location shift, and this year’s activities will build more experiences that represent a broader range of the LGBTQ community.

Event organizers have previously been criticized for hosting a Pride event that was too white, too corporate, dismissive of transgender people and tone-deaf to racial inequality.

The first LA Pride Parade in Los Angeles County set off from the corner of Hollywood Boulevard in June 1970 and organizers see the 2022 event as a return to where it all started.

