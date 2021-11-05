L.A. Pride parade 2022 will be held in person after 2-year pause

This June 9, 2019 file photo shows participants in the 49th annual Los Angeles Pride Parade in West Hollywood. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

After two years without an in-person celebration due to the pandemic, the L.A. Pride parade is now set to return in June next year, organizers announced Thursday.

L.A. Pride 2022 will be held between June 10 to 12, with a parade and a music event.

The event’s organizer, the nonprofit Christopher Street West Association, said details on the location and programming will be announced later.

The annual pride celebration in L.A. is one of the largest LGBTQ Pride events in the nation, and typically draws hundreds of thousands of spectators.

Organizers announced in 2020 that the massive LGBTQ pride celebration would be leaving West Hollywood, where it was previously held for more than four decades.

“We made sure our 2021 events were inclusive and safe in the hopes we could bring our parade and bigger in-person events back for the following year,” the nonprofit’s president Sharon-Franklin Brown said. “LA Pride is ready to celebrate our community’s resilience and strength together. It’s why we wanted to share the dates now. It’s an incredible honor to resume such an iconic celebration for 2022.”

Last year, the nonprofit hosted smaller events, including a live-streamed TikTok concert, a television special, and outdoor events like LGBTQ Night at Dodger Stadium.

Large-scale events have returned to Los Angeles, but operators of outdoor mega events like parades are currently are required to ask guests for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative coronavirus test results.

It’s unclear if that rule will still be in place when L.A. Pride returns.