L.A. proposal for homeless camping at beaches and parks stirs outcry from some neighbors

Councilman Mike Bonin wants to explore whether to set up sanctioned overnight camping in a section of Westchester Park, where dozens of tents have sprung up in recent years.(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

For nearly 20 years, Matt Stayner and his wife have been sending their children to Westchester Park — Easter egg hunts in the spring, swimming pool trips in the summer, the big community parade on the Fourth of July.

But after seeing dozens of tents go up across the park last year, Stayner decided he no longer wants his daughters going there unaccompanied. He grew even more alarmed after learning the park is one of several recreation areas being considered for “safe camping,” a program that allows homeless people to pitch their tents and receive social services.

Now, Stayner is volunteering with a group looking to recall Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, who came up with the idea. And he’s been asking neighbors to oppose Bonin’s proposal.

“Parents are frustrated. We’ve lost our park,” said the 54-year-old father of four. “We’ve lost our park and I would like to see action.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.