Students return to class at Vena Avenue Elementary School in Arleta on Aug. 15, 2022. (KTLA)

Los Angeles public school officials are celebrating a record number of students graduating in the 2021-22 school year, the district announced Thursday.

About 86.1% of students completed their graduation requirements, marking a 4.5% increase over 2020-2021 and a 7% increase over 2018-2019, the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a news release.

“The (LAUSD) community has demonstrated an indefatigable resiliency in the face of challenges from the pandemic, and this latest data point validates the progress we are making,” Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said.

The district credits the increased graduate rate to its efforts to combat chronic absenteeism and declines in enrollment, which has involved student outreach and tutoring services, among other factors.

LAUSD’s dropout rate declined from the prior year and has declined steadily since 2018-19, the district said.

“While we are not yet where we want to be for graduation rates of the second largest school district in the country, we are making important progress,” said Board Member Tanya Ortiz Franklin. “I am hopeful that with each increase, more students — especially students from historically underserved groups — can choose to attend college and are prepared for the career and life of their dreams.”

With more than 500,000 students, LAUSD is California’s largest public school district and the second-largest in the nation.