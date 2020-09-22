L.A. Rams, Chargers to allow SoFi Stadium to serve as voting center in NFL vote initiative

A general view of the new Sofi Stadium before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

One of the NFL’s two new stadium sites will serve as a voting center as the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers are making SoFi Stadium a venue for election support.

The NFL also announced Tuesday it is joining with two groups to recruit workers for polling places and to get out the vote.

The Rams and Chargers increase to 14 the number of NFL franchises allowing their sites to be used for the upcoming election.

A voting center outside their stadium will open Oct. 30, and a vote by mail drop box will be available starting Oct. 5.