L.A. Rams player tests positive for coronavirus

A Los Angeles Rams player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the team announced Tuesday.

The player was not identified but was said to have entered a self-quarantine and an “intensive protocol” was underway, the Rams said in a written statement via Twitter.

“Other than select players with assigned rehab, all football activities will take place remotely,” according to the statement.

Practices were to take place remotely Wednesday, and players and coaches were to conduct meetings from home. The decision was made in consultation with the NFL as well as medical officials, according to the team.

