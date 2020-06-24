L.A. Rep. Karen Bass being considered as Biden running mate

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) gives an opening statement during a Judiciary Committee hearing considering reforms to national policing practices on June 17, 2020. (Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

Rep. Karen Bass is undergoing vetting to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate, according to a person familiar with the process.

Bass, 66, who has represented Los Angeles in the House for five terms, joins a slate of prominent women of color who are in the mix to stand with Biden on the Democratic ticket. She would be the second Californian in the mix, joining Sen. Kamala Harris, who is widely seen as among the front-runners.

Biden has said he expects to decide on a running mate around the beginning of August. He has committed to picking a woman and is being urged by a wide swath of Democrats to pick a woman of color.

Bass doesn’t have as high a national profile as some of the other women under consideration. But she is well respected among Democrats in California as a former speaker of the state Assembly and on Capitol Hill as the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

