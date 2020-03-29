Live Now
KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News

L.A. reports more coronavirus cases among city’s police, firefighters; all 30 officials recovering

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Los Angeles Police Department headquarters is seen in a photo from Feb. 7, 2013. (Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Police Department headquarters is seen in a photo from Feb. 7, 2013. (Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Los Angeles city officials confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 within the police and fire departments, saying that all those who have tested positive are recovering at home.

As of Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department has reported a total of 24 employees who have contracted the coronavirus, the city announced Sunday. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Fire Department has reported a total of six members.

The city provided no further information on the cases.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter