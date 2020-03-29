L.A. reports more coronavirus cases among city’s police, firefighters; all 30 officials recovering

Los Angeles Police Department headquarters is seen in a photo from Feb. 7, 2013. (Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Los Angeles city officials confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 within the police and fire departments, saying that all those who have tested positive are recovering at home.

As of Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department has reported a total of 24 employees who have contracted the coronavirus, the city announced Sunday. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Fire Department has reported a total of six members.

The city provided no further information on the cases.

