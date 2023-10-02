Studio City residents are concerned after a homeless person set up a makeshift dwelling on the embankment of the Los Angeles River on top of a high pressure natural gas pipeline.

On Monday, SoCal Gas was notified of a homeless encampment near a natural gas pipeline near Moorpark street and Radford avenue.

Residents say they’ve continually contacted authorities and utility companies, with no success.

“I’ve already thought a million times that this whole street is just gonna go Kaboom!” said Cody Brainard who lives in the area. “It’s like our hands are tied at some point without anybody going out there and actually physically tearing down the encampment and getting getting rid of whoever’s over there.”

Studio City residents are concerned about a Homeless encampent in Studio City on top of a high pressure natural gas pipeline

Social media and neighborhood watch apps are filled with conversation about the situation and concerns about a potential explosion.

One post read, “If the government is not going to uphold sanitation, policing, and infrastructure support needed to maintain an organized society, why are we paying taxes.”

SoCalGas staff were sent out immediately to assess the site and verify if the natural gas pipeline is active.

The company also notified Councilmember Raman’s Homelessness Deputy about the situation, and they will attempt to contact the inhabitants of the encampment.