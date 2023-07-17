South Los Angeles residents are demanding change after a botched fireworks explosion in 2021 injured 17 people and displaced 80 others. Many residents marched from West 27th Street in South L.A., one of the streets impacted by the explosions, to the Newton Police Station a mile away.

On June 30 2021, the Los Angeles Police Department opted to detonate some illegal fireworks that were leaking and deemed unstable to move from a South L.A. backyard. What was meant to be a safe detonation ended in an explosion that impacted the homes of nearby residents. Today, several of those homes are boarded, covered in red tags, and are uninhabitable.

An L.A. Times investigation reports that technicians who were in charge of the fireworks ignored warnings that too many fireworks were being discharged at the same time.

Residents, who are still displaced from their homes, and supporters are calling for accountability from L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, city officials, and the L.A. police department.

Maria Valezquez, one of several people still living out of a suitcase in a hotel two years later, says the foundation of her home is completely damaged and getting worse by the day.

“We’ve gone to the police station right there downtown,” Velasquez said. “We’ve gone to City Hall, but after two years when they gave out those names, they’re going to walk and I hope this gets through to the people that…we’re a community and we want to get together so that they fix the damages they did to their homes.”

Ron Gochez, a member of the Union Del Barrio says he believes that names of the officers involved should be released so that the community is aware of what’s happening.

“The community has to know the truth about what’s happening and the criminal complicity of the department of doing everything in their power to keep those names under wraps,” he said. “In any other job those names would be public. As a teacher, if I do something wrong in my profession, my name would be all over the news, why is it different for police officers?”

A spokesperson for Council member Curren Price says 15 homes have been repaired but progress has stalled on others where residents have chosen a different route, either to wait on insurance claims or use their own contractor.

“Moving forward, the City and our agency partners will continue to work tirelessly to see the recovery process through to the end and ensure that every person impacted by this incident is housed safely.”