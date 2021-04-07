L.A. residents head to Bakersfield to get vaccinated after hearing of abundant doses

As soon as Justin Perez left the vaccination clinic, his phone buzzed with a text message.

A former co-worker had heard a hot rumor about a clinic where anyone, even young people like them, could get a COVID-19 vaccine. The clinic was in Bakersfield.

“I am in Bakersfield,” texted Perez, a 35-year-old video designer from Sherman Oaks, confirming the rumor. “I got injected 20 minutes ago.”

Cal State Bakersfield has been the go-to vaccination site for the young and the healthy from Los Angeles County for more than a week, ever since word spread that the facility had more doses than patients — thousands more — and no restrictions on age, eligibility or county of residency. Some vaccine seekers have been writers, engineers and Hollywood actors, who said the site was welcoming Angelenos with open arms.

