L.A. residents push to clear some streets to allow pedestrians keep safe distance amid pandemic

Bicyclists travel through Maxella Avenue in Del Rey on May 2, 2020. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Last week, the Del Rey Neighborhood Council shared some big news: Starting the next day, traffic would be restricted on about a dozen residential streets in the Westside area to give residents more space to exercise.

Hours later, Los Angeles city officials told the group that the project was on hold. Neighborhood council President Matt Wersinger spent the evening sending glum responses on Twitter to those who’d celebrated the planned street closures.

When one person responded, “April Fool’s came late this year,” Wersinger responded: “Seems so.”

The postponement was a blow to Los Angeles residents who have been pushing officials to follow the example of more than two dozen other U.S. cities — including New York, San Diego, San Francisco and Oakland — that have created space for people to walk, bike and jog at a safe distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

