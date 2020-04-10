L.A. residents, workers now required to wear mask at essential businesses

Another day amid the coronavirus pandemic means another set of new rules Angelenos must follow to help flatten the curve.

Starting Friday, Los Angeles residents are required to wear a mask, bandanna or other type of covering over their mouths and noses when visiting essential businesses under an order from Mayor Eric Garcetti. Workers also must wear face coverings, which business owners must either provide or reimburse workers for buying.

Garcetti’s order is the latest effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and provides some relief for essential workers. The order focuses on people who are in public spaces where they cannot always remain six feet from others.

The call for people to wear face masks came a little too late, but better late than never, said Chunhuei Chi, director of the Center for Global Health at Oregon State University. He pointed to East Asian countries such as Japan and South Korea, where people have been wearing face masks since January, lowering the spread of coronavirus.

