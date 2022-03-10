L.A. restaurant is Yelp’s most reviewed of all time

Bottega Louie cupackes are seen at Showtime’s 2014 Emmy Eve Soiree held at the Sunset Tower Hotel on August 24, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Showtime/AP Images)

Beloved downtown Los Angeles restaurant and patisserie Bottega Louie takes the cake — the Yelp cake that is.

The L.A. location is the top most reviewed eatery in the U.S. on Yelp, which provides crowdsourced reviews about businesses.

While every restaurant on the list has more than 6,000 reviews, Bottega Louie comes in as Yelp’s most reviewed business with a whopping 17,020 reviews (and counting), according to the popular review site.

The Italian restaurant and French patisserie combo is located at 700 S. Grand Ave. in the middle of a bustling downtown. A new location also just opened up in West Hollywood.

The eatery has a large menu with items ranging from pizza to pasta to a variety of salads, along with a mouth-watering weekend brunch selection. But perhaps the most famous items Bottega Louie offers are its myriad of delicious pastries, particular the sea of colorful macaroons.

The famed restaurant was shuttered for most of the pandemic but reopened late last year.

While Bottega Louie is the only local restaurant in the top 10, L.A. has the most spots on the top-50 list, with 11 restaurants featured. San Diego, San Francisco, Las Vegas, New York and Chicago each had five, followed by Hawaii with four.

The next top L.A. eateries on the list are Daikokuya Little Tokyo, Perch and Wurstküche coming in at spots 12, 13 and 14, respectively. And guess which other L.A. favorite made the list? Pink’s Hot Dogs came in at #30.

Yelp identified the top reviewed places to eat in the U.S. in its restaurant and food category, then sorted them by the total volume of reviews. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of February 2022. Businesses with over nine locations were excluded.

Here are the top 51 restaurants that made the list:

Bottega Louie (Los Angeles) Phil’s BBQ (San Diego) Founding Farmers (Washington D.C.) Katz Delicatessen (New York City) Bacchanal Buffet (Las Vegas) Brenda’s French Soul Food (San Francisco) Mon Ami Gabi (Las Vegas) Ippudo NY (New York City) Bi-Rite Creamery (San Francisco) Girl & The Goat (Chicago) Old Ebbitt Grill (Washington DC) Daikokuya Little Tokyo (Los Angeles) Perch (Los Angeles) Wurstküche (Los Angeles) Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe (Chicago) Extraordinary Desserts (San Diego) Lucha Libre Gourmet Taco Shop (San Diego) Pike Place Chowder (Seattle) Wicked Spoon (Las Vegas) Leonard’s Bakery (Honolulu) Mama’s Fish House (Paia) Mike’s Pastry (Boston) House of Prime Rib (San Francisco) Acme Oyster House (New Orleans) Au Cheval (Chicago) Screen Door Eastside (Portland) The Purple Pig (Chicago) Oceana Grill (New Orleans) San Tung (San Francisco) Pink’s Hot Dogs (Los Angeles) Duke’s Waikiki (Waikiki) Fog Harbor Fish House (San Francisco) Burma Superstar (San Francisco) Howlin’ Ray’s (Los Angeles) Star Noodle (Lahaina) Pequod’s Pizzeria (Chicago) Piroshky Piroshky (Seattle) Bestia (Los Angeles) Joe’s Shanghai (New York City) The Attic (Long Beach) Philippe the Original (Los Angeles) Nacho Daddy (Las Vegas) Hog Island Oyster (San Francisco) Lombardi’s Pizza (New York City) Mama D’s Italian Kitchen (Newport Beach) The Griddle Cafe (Los Angeles) Peter Luger (Brooklyn) Father’s Office (Los Angeles) Yardbird (Las Vegas) Republique (Los Angeles) Homeroom (Oakland)