With joy and anxiety, L.A. restaurant owners welcome news of eased restrictions

Few people came to symbolize the frustration, fear and anger of restaurant owners to the ban on outdoor dining than Angela Marsden, owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill in Sherman Oaks.

When Los Angeles County imposed the rules in the wake of a deadly spike in COVID-19 in November, she became world famous for a video she posted in which she tearfully described how the ban was upending her business and questioning the fairness of closing her down while catering services for a Hollywood shoot operated nearby.

“I’m losing everything. Everything I own is being taken away from me, and they set up a movie company right next to my outdoor patio, which is right over here,” she said in the viral video. “And people wonder why I’m protesting and why I have had enough…. We cannot survive. My staff cannot survive.”

On Monday, Marsden was again fighting back tears — this time of joy and anxiety — as she talked about being able to reopen.

