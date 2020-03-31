L.A. restaurants allowed to sell grocery items

In Echo Park, Bar Avalon and Eve Bottle Shop are fusing into Bodega Avalon, shown in this undated photo, offering prepared food, canned goods and fresh produce. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. restaurants that have turned empty dining rooms into ad hoc corner markets — selling pantry staples, dry goods and more to stay afloat amid a forced shutdown — can continue to do so for takeout or delivery, according to an email from the Los Angeles Public Health Department.

“Public Health is allowing restaurants to offer grocery items as part of their menu for takeout, pickup and delivery,” a department representative wrote in the email sent to The Times on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health is currently developing guidelines to help restaurants safely offer grocery items for delivery or takeout.

After word of some restaurant markets being shut down last week, many restaurant owners have been confused about whether they are allowed to sell groceries.

