L.A. resumes COVID-19 vaccinations after severe weather led to shipment delays

Los Angeles is resuming vaccination appointments after several days of postponements and delays driven by inclement weather.

Several of the city’s large-scale sites — including Dodger Stadium, Hansen Dam Recreation Area, San Fernando Park, Lincoln Park, Pierce College and Crenshaw Christian Center, were forced to close late last week when shipments containing at least 63,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were held up amid winter storms battering much of the country.

With 92,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine arriving in Los Angeles, the city can now resume vaccinations and “meet its commitment” to provide second-dose appointments as well as a limited number of first doses this week, the city said in a statement.

By early Tuesday morning, the line at Dodger Stadium had already begun to form.

