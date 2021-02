The Chandler Street Tiny Home Village has opened in North Hollywood.

The village, which has 40 homes and 75 beds for people experiencing homelessness, is the first such community to open its doors in Los Angeles County, according to the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission.

Donors can sponsor a unit for $3,000, according to the nonprofit.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 6, 2021.