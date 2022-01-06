L.A.’s December was wettest in over a decade: NWS

A school crossing guard holds a Stop sign for vehicular traffic as pedestrians cross a road in the rain on December 14, 2021 in Monterey Park. I(FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

This past December was the wettest for downtown Los Angeles and most parts of the region since 2010, the National Weather Service said this week.

Many areas received well above the average amounts of rain — in some cases 400 to over 500% of normal — they typically get during December, according to data from NWS’s L.A. office.

For the month, downtown was drenched with almost 9 1/2 inches of rain, the most in about a decade and about 7 inches above normal.

Rainfall totals in Westwood and Oxnard were over 10 inches in each area last month — a figure that represented 367% and 472% respectively of their typical amounts for December.

Camarillo, meanwhile, measured nearly 9 inches for the month, a whopping 519% of its normal total rainfall, the weather service said.

Climate data for Dec 2021 across SW CA. Last month was much wetter and several degrees below normal overall. It was the wettest December since 2010 for most areas, including downtown L.A. #cawx #LAWeather #SoCal pic.twitter.com/jkbg3qIJ3V — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 5, 2022

Most of the state was battered by a series of storms at the end of month, around Christmas and New Year’s.

All that December rain helped make a dent in California’s ongoing drought, pulling L.A. and Ventura counties out of extreme drought and into the moderate category within a span of two weeks, according to the federal drought monitor’s latest report.

“The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows quite a bit of improvement over the last few week thanks to the above normal precip in Dec.,” a weather service tweet stated Thursday.