L.A.’s first lady, Amy Wakeland, navigates shifting political climate in final Garcetti years

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and his wife, Amy Wakeland, appear on stage at the United State of Women Summit 2018 – Day 1 on May 5, 2018 in L.A. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

At the end of a very long and trying 2020, the first lady of Los Angeles recalled the protests over racial injustice and coronavirus restrictions that went on outside her home nearly every day.

Demonstrators chanted into bullhorns and sometimes shouted profanely, Amy Elaine Wakeland said. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s wife said she notified the family’s LAPD Los Angeles Police Department security detail whenever the disruptions got so bad that the couple’s 9-year-old daughter couldn’t complete her homework, or get to sleep. From March through the end of the year, she made about 80 complaints in all.

“I would be lying to you,” Wakeland said in a recent interview, “to not tell you that it is hard on my daughter and the children in this neighborhood.”

Wakeland acknowledged the protesters’ right to gather outside Getty House, the official residence of the mayor, but also questioned how much good they had done. “I don’t think you build movements by yelling at people,” she said.

