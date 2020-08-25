L.A.’s Haunted Hayride reimagined as a drive-up experience in San Dimas for 2020

The annual Los Angeles Haunted Hayride has been reimagined this year in an effort to safely scare its guests despite social distancing requirements.

Scheduled to open Sept. 25 and run through Nov. 1, the attraction will require guests to remain in their vehicles, according to the event’s website. This year’s event is being held at Bonelli Regional Park in San Dimas, near Raging Waters.

Guests will first drive down a “creepy stretch of road,” which will feature some recognizable Haunted Hayride sets, before stopping to watch a “haunted show” on a 40-foot screen.

Performers providing an extra scare will all be wearing protective face coverings under their theatrical Halloween masks, according to the website.

The event is usually held at Griffith Park.

“There was just no way to bring cars into the hayride location at Griffith Park. We had to find the right spot, one where we could implement the new drive up experience and an outdoor environment that gives you the right fall feeling,” Creative Director Jon Cooke told musetv.net.

Tickets go on sale at noon Tuesday, with prices starting at $49.99 per car. The ticket allows for a driver and one passenger, but backseat passes are available for and additional $9.99 per person.

Each passenger must have their own seat and seatbelt to be allowed in.

The event may be too intense for children 12 and under, according to the website.