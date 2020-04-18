L.A.’s mariachi struggling to survive amid coronavirus outbreak

With socks hanging to dry overhead, Eduardo Santizo, left, Pedro Zamora and Arturo Ramos gather inside a shuttle bus parked at Mariachi Plaza on a chilly night to sing a mariachi song after Zamora shared half a chicken and a mango with his friends in April 2020. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Pedro Zamora grabbed his silver trumpet and began to play a song inside his new home — an airport shuttle bus.

There had been no work for more than a month, and the 68-year-old mariachi musician could not pay the $650 it costs to rent his room in Boyle Heights. Despite an eviction ban, Zamora said, his landlord demanded the money, so he borrowed $250 from his son and moved into the black “Auto Airport Parking” shuttle stationed outside of Mariachi Plaza.

Like many mariachis across the United States, Zamora had been living off the cadences of life. Mariachis play love songs at wedding receptions, songs about Mexico at festivals and dance halls; they sing birthday songs at parties and morning serenades on Mother’s Day. They subsist on joy, but they also experience sadness, upon occasion, as they witness the last goodbyes at funerals.

Then came the novel coronavirus, which choked off almost every source of revenue for the musicians who have been plying their trade, from L.A. to Texas and beyond. Stress came in waves. A medical condition made Zamora grind his teeth, conjuring a groaning sound like that of a tree bending on a windy day.

