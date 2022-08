More than 600,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District -the second-largest school district in the nation- return to class on Monday.

Under new California state law, public high schools cannot start earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools can’t start before 8 a.m.

As KTLA’s Ginger Chan explains, this means morning traffic patterns will change, and we can expect heavier traffic volume later in the morning.