L.A.’s relaxed parking enforcement extended to October 1

A parking enforcement officer tickets a car parked in an area scheduled for street sweeping in an undated photo. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Mayor Eric Garcetti again extended relaxing parking enforcement Friday for the city of Los Angeles, to last until Oct. 1.

The city will not issue tickets during residential street-sweeping, in overnight/oversize parking districts, in rush-hour and gridlock parking restrictions zones, or for expired registration, according to the mayor’s office.

“Angelenos shouldn’t be penalized for staying home, avoiding unnecessary trips, and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Garcetti said in a written statement. “All of us have a role to play in defeating this virus and saving lives, and no one should worry about facing extra financial burdens when they’re keeping their family, friends, and community safe during this crisis.”

Parking regulations were first eased in mid-March, and were extended a number of times since then, to accommodate Angelenos during the region’s stay-at-home order meant to curb spread of COVID-19.

Until October, residents will not face parking fine increases when they fail to pay a ticket. And, they will have extended grace periods for residential and commercial drop off or pick up; will be granted extensions on all deadlines for payments; and will be offered temporary permits that can be printed at home for those who have renewed their permit but will not receive the new hangtag before their current permit expires.

Enforcement will continue, however, for metered parking, for blocking emergency access areas, for temporary no-parking signs, for parking restrictions in city-owned lots, and in colored curb zones.

Tickets will also continue to be issued where there are time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid of recently-expired permit and where there are posted time limit zones in residential and commercial areas.

Vehicles displaying recently expired permits within preferential parking districts will have a two-week grace period following to renew the permit, officials said.

On October 1, parking enforcement will begin again, with the exception of street sweeping enforcement, which will resume at a later date, according to the mayor’s office.