L.A.’s storied Greek Theatre cancels its entire 2020 season due to pandemic

The Greek Theatre became the latest Los Angeles venue to cancel concerts Tuesday, scrapping the entirety of its season for the first time in 90 years.

Most events on the Griffith Park venue’s packed schedule had already been canceled or postponed. But Tuesday’s announcement also includes events that were rescheduled for later this season, according to Anthony-Paul Diaz, chief of staff for the L.A. city parks department.

“We followed suit with the Hollywood Bowl and other venues across the nation to say officially that the season will be closed,” Diaz told KTLA. “There will be no public, large events at the Greek this year.”

The Hollywood Bowl and The Ford, other outdoor venues nearby, announced earlier this month that they will also stay closed this year.

The Greek season is described as being “on hold” until 2021, but it’s unclear whether the same acts will return.

The storied outdoor venue has a capacity of 5,900 — smaller than the Bowl, which fits more than 17,000, but still larger than what can be guaranteed to reopen this year under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four-stage plan.

Diaz lamented that this season would have celebrated the iconic venue’s 90th anniversary. “But we’re going to come back in 2021 stronger and better,” he said, adding that closing for now was the best decision for both fans and staff.

