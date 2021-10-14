L.A., San Diego school districts are sued over student COVID vaccine mandate

A nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Gizelle Carrillo, 14, in August at Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School. The L.A. and San Diego school districts face lawsuits challenging their mandates for students to be vaccinated.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California’s two largest school districts — Los Angeles and San Diego — are targeted in lawsuits challenging their student COVID-19 vaccination mandates, alleging the vaccines are too new and that unvaccinated children face discrimination and the denial of their equal right to a public education.

Both school systems were ahead of the state in requiring student vaccines as a measure to make campuses safer and to limit spread of the coronavirus in the community — and their mandates are more comprehensive than the state requirement, which has yet to be codified into law.

In Los Angeles, an individual parent who is not named filed suit Friday. In San Diego, the parent group Let Them Breathe filed suit Monday. That group had previously filed pending litigation against the state’s student mask mandate.

The litigation against each district was prepared by Aanestad, Andelin & Corn, a law firm based in San Diego County. The two lawsuits use nearly identical language in challenging the legal basis for the mandates.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.