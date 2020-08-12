L.A. school board approves deal on remote learning, restoring structure but shortening day

Los Angeles Unified School District Supt. Austin Beutner demonstrates the use of sanitizing tools while taking a tour of Burbank Middle School in this undated photo. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

With families anxious about the quality of online learning, the Los Angeles Board of Education on Tuesday unanimously approved a plan that will restore structure to the academic schedule while also allowing for an online school day that is shorter than the traditional one.

The plan leaves some parents and advocates wanting more teaching hours and others who want fewer mandatory screen-time hours for their children — a reflection of the difficulties of distance learning and widespread parent angst over the start of the school year next week at home, online.

“We’re trying to work through new problems we’ve never had to solve before,” said L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner, who praised both his team and the teachers union for working together to preserve high-quality “teacher-led instruction.”

“It is not perfect, but in the midst of a pandemic, perfection has never been a goal,” Beutner said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.