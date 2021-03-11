L.A. school board approves deal with teachers union to reopen campuses in mid-April

The Los Angeles school board on Thursday unanimously approved a deal with the teachers union that aims to reopen elementary schools in mid-April and middle and high schools in late April or early May.
Members of the union will vote on ratifying the agreement next week.
The Board of Education voted 7 to 0 at the conclusion of a more than two-hour meeting that brought out more details related to how schools would operate.
The agreement offers some good news for working parents of younger students: Students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grade can remain on campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. five days a week. The caveat is that at least half of the instruction will either remain online or be spent on work that does not involve live interaction with a teacher.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.