The Los Angeles Unified School District on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution to celebrate Pride Month across all district schools.

The LAUSD board member who introduced the motion said similar resolutions have been approved in the past, but that this discussion is coming on the heels of a violent exchange between groups of protestors outside Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood on Friday.

That incident occurred over an assembly that took place where the discussion was around a book that had a line in it about LGBTQ families, which some parents believed was inappropriate for young children.

LAUSD School Board President Jackie Goldberg on Tuesday read aloud from Mary Hoffman’s “The Great Big Book of Families,” the book in question.

The resolution, which was co-sponsored by all board members and authored by Board member Nick Melvoin, affirms the board’s “commitment to a safe, welcoming, and inclusive learning environment for all LGTBQ+ students, families, and staff members.”

“Reading books about kids with different types of families is not sexualizing or grooming kids just like reading books about kids with interracial families is not racializing kids or hoisting an ideology,” Melvoin said. “We need to prepare kids for the world that exists. We need to show them what families look like. Some families have two dads, like my brother and his husband.”

Some family members of LAUSD students also weighed in on the matter.

“These kids are so young, so vulnerable and when you start the indoctrination and the grooming at this age, it’s scary what they can turn to,” one woman, who was not identified, told KTLA.

“I feel like this is a really good move for them,” Oliver Sanchez said. “I just think it’s a chance to let our kids understand more about becoming what they are at such a young age.”

In Glendale, police were preparing for a large crowd at the school board meeting there after parents spread the word that a protest similar to the one in North Hollywood was planned there.