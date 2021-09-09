L.A. school board to vote on whether to mandate COVID vaccinations for students 12 and older

Los Angeles school board members are set to vote Thursday on a proposal that would require all students 12 and older at the nation’s second largest school district to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend school in person.

If the Los Angeles Board of Education adopts the proposal, all L.A. Unified School District students who are 12 years and older will have to get their first vaccine dose by no later than Nov. 21, and their second dose by no later than Dec. 19.

If the vaccine eligible students are part of in-person extracurricular programs like sports, they would have to get their first vaccine dose earlier — by no later than Oct. 3.

The Board of Education is holding a special meeting at 2 p.m. to discuss the proposed vaccine mandate.

The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday that a majority of board members either favor or lean toward requiring vaccines for eligible students, and the proposal is expected to be approved.

Students at L.A. Unified are already required to undergo weekly coronavirus testing — regardless of vaccination status.

And the district has been requiring all teachers and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of continued employment.

Still, thousands of students have tested positive for coronavirus and many more have had to quarantine.

Thursday’s vote comes amid concerns that L.A. County’s quarantine requirements for students, which are stricter than the state’s, are causing too many student absences.

During just the first week of school at LAUSD, 6,500 students missed one or more days due to the coronavirus.

Throughout August, L.A. County reported multiple outbreaks at school campuses since students returned for in-person learning, according to public health officials.

From Aug. 15 to Aug. 29, a total of 5,207 student cases and 729 staff cases were reported countywide, with a vast majority of the cases at L.A. Unified campuses, officials said last week.

The proposal says that the delta variant coronavirus surge and current transmission levels in the region, including among school age children, “has proven to be disruptive to full-time, in-person instruction and student learning.”

“Adoption of the Resolution will result in the safest school environments possible and minimize disruption to full-time, in-person instruction brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the resolution reads.

The children would be asked to upload proof of vaccination on LAUSD’s Daily Pass program before Jan. 10 next year, in order to be permitted on LAUSD school facilities, according to the proposal.

The vaccine requirement would also apply to charter school students on co-located LAUSD school facilities who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The mandate would exclude students with qualified and approved exemptions under LAUSD’s existing immunization policies.

As the state goes through yet another coronavirus surge, school officials throughout California have been mulling added safety measures to keep the virus from spreading on campuses.

Culver City Unified was the first in the region to implement a vaccine mandate for eligible students.