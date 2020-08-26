L.A. school officials have 3 weeks to devise emergency child care plan, board orders

Alarmed by the city’s child-care crisis, the Los Angeles Board of Education on Tuesday called for an emergency plan to help parents navigate the challenge of working while supervising their children who are learning from home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The board called on L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner to deliver a plan by Sept. 15.

In a separate action, the board voted to make ethnic studies a graduation requirement and also to incorporate ethnic studies into the work at all grade levels — a repeat of a 2014 effort that was not fully implemented.

For parents already struggling with child-care problems, help would be arriving later than needed, as the school year started Aug. 18.

