L.A. school reopening contingent on full staff vaccinations, making for uncertain date

Los Angeles schools Supt. Austin Beutner on Tuesday presented a plan to the school board for reopening campuses that includes the full period needed for employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, delaying the return of elementary students to early April at best.

School officials repeatedly targeted April 9 for a campus reopening date, but Beutner described the date as an estimate, saying that the crucial issue is access to vaccines for the 25,000 employees needed for the operation of elementary schools serving 250,000 students in the nation’s second-largest school system.

He discussed no timetable for the return of students in middle and high schools.

Beutner said that with sufficient doses, the district and its partners could provide inoculations for 10,000 people a day starting next week.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.