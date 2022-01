As the omicron COVID-19 surge continues to trigger game cancellations, Los Angeles County health officials last week issued new guidance for schools.

The new protocols includes more testing for asymptomatic people who are exposed to the virus, having students wear masks in outdoor crowded spaces and a seven-day pause before resuming practice for youth sports teams that have outbreaks.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 4, 2022.