L.A. schools announce massive COVID-19 testing, tracing initiative for all students and staff

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced Sunday that it is launching an ambitious coronavirus testing and contact tracing program for all students, staff and their families — aiming to create a path to safely reopening campuses in the nation’s second-largest school district.

If the plan unfolds as described, it could be one of the most detailed to date for an American school district, involving nearly 500,000 students and 75,000 staff members. It appears to be the most sizable, at least until the larger New York City school system clarifies how it will manage testing and contact tracing.

The L.A. testing program is not an immediate prelude to reopening campuses. No date has yet been set, and plans for offering distance learning will proceed as the school year formally begins this week.

But what the testing and contact tracing program will offer is a scientifically based confidence builder leading up to the day campuses are able to reopen, providing a road map for safely managing renewed school operations and data to assemble a valuable base of knowledge.

