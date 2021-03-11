L.A. secondary school students face mostly online classes even when campuses reopen

Plant manager Sergio Ruiz, left, demonstrates the use of a electrostatic sprayer to disinfect a classroom at Panorama High School on March 10, 2021, as L.A. Unified Supt. Austin Beutner and UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz watch.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The plan to reopen Los Angeles campuses relies heavily on providing students an in-person connection to friends and teachers, but the core learning for middle and high school students — and half of it for elementary school children — would still take place online, leading to mixed reviews among parents and advocates.

The approach to reopening in the nation’s second-largest school system is not only safety first, but safety well beyond what is required by state, county and federal guidelines. After months of negotiations with the teachers union, this approach — which requires full vaccine immunity for all school employees and a reduction in the community spread of the coronavirus — led to a tentative agreement between the union and Los Angeles Unified officials.

The district is targeting April 19 for reopening elementary school campuses, with middle and high schools to follow in late April or early May.

“It has taken time and painstaking effort to get an agreement that is right for the entire LAUSD community,” said Cecily Myart-Cruz, president of United Teachers Los Angeles, which represents teachers, nurses, counselors and librarians.

