A man was shot dead in Bellflower Saturday night and homicide investigators are trying to determine what led to the deadly shooting.

The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Eucalyptus Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies found a man in his 20s lying unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was declared dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said. His name has not yet been released.

Investigators have determined that the man was involved in some sort of argument with two other unidentified men. The argument escalated which led to one of the man pulling out a firearm and shooting the victim.

After the shooting, both fled the scene on foot running south on Eucalyptus Avenue. At this time, the Sheriff’s Department has not released a description of the shooting suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip online through lacrimestoppers.org.