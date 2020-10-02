L.A. Sheriff’s deputy rushed to hospital after accidentally shooting herself in leg

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was rushed to a hospital Friday morning after accidentally shooting herself in the leg, authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:10 a.m. in the parking lot of the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station, at 1310 W. Imperial Highway, according to department officials.

Deputy Shawn Dubusky, a department spokesman, said that the severity of the injured deputy’s wound was unclear but that it appears she was struck in the thigh.

Dubusky did not identify what hospital the deputy was taken to, but other outlets have reported it was Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

