Thanksgiving is not a day of rest for those looking to find Black Friday deals and excitement was palpable on Thursday.

The Citadel Outlets in Commerce were getting ready to welcome crowds of shoppers Thanksgiving evening, well into the weekend and beyond, just in time for the holiday season.

Select stores like Gap and the Fragrance Outlet have been open all day. The rest weren’t expect to open until 8 p.m.

“We are here until 4 a.m., so definitely take advantage of these Black Friday deals because they won’t last long,” said Bryan Miranda of the Fragrance Outlet.

One of the deals is a “buy one cologne or perfume and get the second half off.” KTLA’s Carlos Saucedo himself couldn’t pass that deal up.

Miranda expressed that he’s okay with missing out on Thanksgiving because he knows business is important, saying, “My family really doesn’t do anything besides dinner, spend time with the family. Here in California, everyone is trying to make their bread to survive.”

And the sales will be waiting, from 40 to 50 to 60, to even as high as 70 percent off.

Three-quarters of consumers mark their calendars to shop during the Black Friday weekend.

According to the National Retail Federation, the top items for shoppers are clothing, gift cards, and toys.

The consumer agency is predicting up to a four percent growth in revenue this year.

But not everyone at the Citadel Outlets is in the shopping mood on this Thanksgiving.

Pedro Salgado of Norwalk was at the shopping center Thursday, but said he was only making a quick stop to charge his Tesla.

“I’m not doing shopping,” Salgado “I’m not doing any shopping. I did it a couple of years ago, never doing it again. Not here, at least.”

Instead, he shared that his only plan was to eat, be with family, and enjoy the time together, stating, “No shopping at all; that’s not for me.”