L.A. street vendors struggle financially amid coronavirus pandemic

Patricia Escobar prays before having her lunch she bought from a vendor outside County-USC Medical Center on March 17, 2020. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Outside Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, street vendors called out to passersby, trying to entice them with gorditas, tamales or pupusas.

Many of them have sold there for years, side by side with food trucks, used to a steady flow of hospital patients and staff day and night.

But after the coronavirus outbreak happened, the L.A. County Department of Health Services began rescheduling all nonurgent appointments and postponing elective surgeries and procedures.

Food vendors who made hundreds of dollars a week are now only making enough to cover their expenses.

