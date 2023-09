The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at the City of Compton Courthouse and Library is seen in a file image. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles County Superior courthouse in Compton is closed Tuesday amid a power outage in the building, officials said.

“Imperative cases will be transferred and all other matters will be continued,” the court system said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Parties in all cases will be notified of any transfers or continuances.”

The courthouse is located at 200 W. Compton Blvd.

Officials did not offer any additional information about what time the outage began or what may have caused it.