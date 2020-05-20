L.A. Surge Hospital to close by end of June, just weeks after opening to treat COVID-19 patients

The Los Angeles Surge Hospital opened in April 2020 at the sight of the shuttered St. Vincent Medical Center to treat COVID-19 patients. The state-funded surge facility is set to close in June 2020. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The state-funded Los Angeles Surge Hospital, which has seen relatively few patients since it opened five weeks ago to treat an anticipated overflow of COVID-19 cases, will close at the end of June, a source in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration said Tuesday.

The hospital, located on the grounds of the shuttered St. Vincent Medical Center near downtown Los Angeles, was set up to handle as many as 270 patients a day. But the hospital has never had more than 25 patients at a time, officials said.

When the coronavirus crisis began and officials feared hospitals would be overrun by patients, the state signed a six-month, $16-million lease with Verity Health System, which owned St. Vincent and had declared bankruptcy.

The state also paid healthcare companies Kaiser Permanente and Dignity Health a monthly management fee of $500,000 each to oversee the Los Angeles hospital.

