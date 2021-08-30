L.A. teachers union calls for COVID vaccine mandate for eligible students, stricter quarantine rules

The Los Angeles teachers union is calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all eligible students and stricter quarantine rules while raising some objections to a new district mandate for online instruction when students are in quarantine.

The demand from United Teachers Los Angeles, in a proposal submitted at the bargaining table, calls for students “to achieve full vaccination no later than 12 weeks following the birthday in which they become eligible,” subject to medical and religious exemptions laid out in state and federal law.

The union also is calling for entire classes of younger students to be quarantined when anyone in that class — staff or student — tests positive for a coronavirus infection.

The union’s proposals were laid out in a document called “Counterproposal #2,” which is dated Aug. 26 and was supplied to The Times. There is no indication that the district has agreed to either proposal, which would further cement L.A. Unified’s coronavirus rules as among the strictest in the nation.

