L.A. teachers union drops demand for student vaccine mandate, seeks stricter quarantines

A student and parent walk past a sign advertising COVID-19 testing on an Los Angeles Unified School District campus in this undated photo. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles teachers union has dropped its demand for mandating that eligible students receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but the move appears to be more about bargaining strategy rather than a lack of support for the move.

The latest contract proposal, dated Sept. 2, also lays out a plan that would lead to additional and possibly longer coronavirus-related quarantines for students and staff.

“We continue to support a vaccine requirement for all eligible students to keep our schools safer and to help protect the most vulnerable among us, including children too young to be vaccinated,” union President Cecily Myart-Cruz said Friday.

The difference is that the union is no longer insisting on a mandate as part of an enforceable agreement with the district.

