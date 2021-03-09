L.A. teachers’ union reaches tentative deal with LAUSD to reopen schools in mid-April

Protesters outside the West L.A. Federal Building last week urged the L.A. Unified School District to bring students back for in-person instruction. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles students are a critical step closer to a return to campus beginning in mid-April under a tentative agreement reached Tuesday between the teachers union and the L.A. Unified School District, beginning a new chapter in an unprecedented year of coronavirus-forced school closures.

The agreement, which must be ratified by members, establishes safety parameters for a return to campus and lays out a markedly different schedule that still relies heavily on online learning. The school day would unfold under a so-called hybrid format — meaning that students would conduct their studies on campus during part of the week and continue with their schooling online at other times.

Families would retain the option of keeping students in distance learning full time.

In a statement, UTLA President Cecily-Myart Cruz said the agreement provided safeguards and reassurance.

"We're happy to announce that we've reached a tentative agreement with @LASchools for a safe, healthy, & science-based return to schools, one that reflects the protocols we need to protect our students and their families & the entire education community" UTLA's Cecily Myart-Cruz — United Teachers Los Angeles (@UTLAnow) March 10, 2021