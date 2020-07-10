L.A. teachers union calls for campuses to stay closed in fall, distance learning to resume Aug. 18

Leaders of the Los Angeles teachers union on Friday will call for campuses to remain closed and for distance learning to continue when the school year begins on Aug. 18, The Times has learned. Union leaders have concluded it is not safe to bring children back on campus as COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County surge to new highs.

The union will also release a report suggesting parameters for reopening will be difficult to meet any time in the near future, although they are in line with what some health experts are recommending.

L.A. school officials have yet to make a decision on reopening, but if it happens, the district would offer two options: a learning-from-home program and a hybrid plan that would combine learning at home with part-time attendance on campus in small socially distanced classes.

Earlier in the week, L.A. County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer told school district leaders that they must prepare for the possibility that students would need to continue learning remotely 100% of the time at the start of the school year.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

“We all want to physically open schools and be back with our students, but lives hang in the balance. Safety has to be the priority. We need to get this right for our communities.” —UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruzhttps://t.co/fsFzlc54OK — United Teachers Los Angeles (@UTLAnow) July 10, 2020