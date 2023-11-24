A simple injury playing sports has derailed the life of Michael Lopez, activating a debilitating condition that has filled his everyday life with excruciating pain.

Michael was in the eighth grade and playing football when he injured his knee, which triggered this disease.

It’s a rare disease that affects 200,000 people each year, and there is no cure, but there is treatment; however, that’s expensive.

“So my son has CRPS, that’s complex regional pain syndrome, and basically the brain is looping and sending pain signals throughout my son’s body continuously,” said Michael’s dad, Michael Lopez Jr.

Over the last 14 months, the Lopez family has experienced intense pain. Michael, suffering from the debilitating illness, faces both emotional exhaustion and severe physical pain to the point where he cannot be touched or hugged.

“We’ve gone through times where his spine feels like it’s been ripped out of his back. We’ve lost many days of him crying in pain and saying things that a parent doesn’t want to hear because he feels like there are times that he just can’t go on anymore because of the pain,” Michael’s father said.

Michael is a freshman but can’t even attend classes.

“I see all my friends posting and living their best lives in high school and I’m just here,” Michael told KTLA.

He says the mental pain is almost worse than the physical pain.

“It’s just hard, and the pain is too much. It sucks because I can’t do anything,” he said.

So his family is doing what they can for him, raising money for treatment in Florida.

“It’s called scrambler therapy, and basically it’s experimental, and they’re going to try to reboot his brain,” his dad says.

His father started a nonprofit nine years ago focused on feeding the homeless; now, they’re on a mission to save Michael.

“With all the support from all of our followers, they’ve agreed that we can put the homeless on hold, and now it’s my family’s turn to ask the community for help,” he said.

They’re hoping the community will help the Lopez family desperately needs to be able to hug Michael once again.

“If anyone out there can please help and do what you can to help my brother get to treatment, please,” said Michael’s sister, Jennifer.

The family is trying to raise $25,000 to get Michael and his father to Florida for the treatment.

They’ve also come up with clever ways to raise money; they have raffles on their Instagram account.

There’s also a GoFundMe campaign if you would like to help out.