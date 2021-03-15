L.A. theaters welcome back moviegoers — but with major changes

At the Cinemark theater in Downey, a line divider guided people through the door, to the line, out to the food area and finally into the theater hall, preventing people from roaming or heading to the arcade area as one might have pre-pandemic.

On Monday afternoon, about a dozen people, including children, were standing six feet apart as they ordered popcorn, hot dogs and sodas, all stacked on trays. Only one register was open at check-in and a couple more in the food area.

Except for murmuring and the hum of the popcorn machines, it was quiet. The sofa machines and water fountains were cordoned off.

No condiments or napkins were out, and the self-serve butter stations were empty.

