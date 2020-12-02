L.A. Times files suit seeking records on sexual abuse claims at U.S. immigration detention centers

The Otay Mesa Detention Center is seen on May 9, 2020 in Otay Mesa, California.(SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Times on Tuesday sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, seeking the release of records detailing allegations of widespread sexual abuse and harassment at immigration detention centers.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles followed a recent Times investigation that uncovered hundreds of allegations by detainees in California of violence and abuse. Few of the allegations resulted in criminal charges, a lack of accountability that fostered unchecked violence within the facilities.

The Times was also among several outlets that reported on the alleged forced sterilization of over a dozen women at a detention center in Georgia.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.