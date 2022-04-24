The Los Angeles Times hosted its annual Festival of Books at the campus of the University of Southern California over the weekend.

The festival features book exhibits, author signings, panel interviews and more.

The book festival is the largest literary event in the nation, according to the Times.

Authors, poets, artists, chefs, celebrities and musicians attended the massive book fair, including members of the KTLA 5 News team.

The festival is free to the public but parking at USC will cost $14.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 24, 2022.