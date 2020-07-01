L.A. Times sues L.A. County, alleging Sheriff’s Department withheld public records, including on deputy misconduct

The Los Angeles Times has filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County, alleging that the Sheriff’s Department has repeatedly refused to turn over public records, including those about deputies involved in misconduct or shootings.

The landmark Senate Bill 1421 undid decades of secrecy 18 months ago by opening up previously confidential records about law enforcement officers involved in shootings or other serious uses of force, as well as those who committed sexual assaults or acts of dishonesty. And yet, the lawsuit says, L.A. County “continues to withhold records” on hundreds of deputies.

“The county and the Sheriff’s Department are just continually refusing to provide access to these important records,” said Kelly Aviles, an attorney representing The Times. “We’ve gotten almost nothing in the 18 months since we’ve filed those requests.”

The Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

